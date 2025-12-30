Left Menu

Kerala's Showdown: LDF's Bold Protest Against Central Financial Policies

As Kerala approaches the 2026 Assembly elections, the ruling LDF is intensifying its campaign against the BJP-led Central government with statewide protests. Accusing the Centre of creating an 'economic blockade', they allege financial constraints and delayed fund transfers are crippling state welfare schemes. Several high-profile figures are set to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:05 IST
As the 2026 Assembly elections draw near in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is gearing up for a robust political campaign to challenge the financial strategies of the BJP-led Central government.

The LDF claims that the Centre is imposing a financial blockade on Kerala, cutting funds crucial for state welfare schemes. The protest strategy involves Cabinet ministers, MPs, and MLAs mobilizing public support across the state.

These protests, including a significant satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram, aim to spotlight what the LDF describes as the Central government's vindictive policies. Allegations include pending financial allocations for key welfare schemes, with the LDF demanding immediate remedial action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

