Kerala's Showdown: LDF's Bold Protest Against Central Financial Policies

As the 2026 Assembly elections draw near in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is gearing up for a robust political campaign to challenge the financial strategies of the BJP-led Central government.

The LDF claims that the Centre is imposing a financial blockade on Kerala, cutting funds crucial for state welfare schemes. The protest strategy involves Cabinet ministers, MPs, and MLAs mobilizing public support across the state.

These protests, including a significant satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram, aim to spotlight what the LDF describes as the Central government's vindictive policies. Allegations include pending financial allocations for key welfare schemes, with the LDF demanding immediate remedial action.

