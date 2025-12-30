Hope for Peace in Ukraine Boosted by U.S. Security Guarantees

In a significant development, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that peace in Ukraine might be secured within weeks, driven by U.S. security assurances. However, he cautioned that this outcome is not yet certain, as various challenges still loom.

European leaders showed a welcoming response to discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The talks, which took place on Sunday, focused on achieving security guarantees for Ukraine. Tusk indicated that potential U.S. troop deployment near the Ukraine-Russia contact line could be considered as part of this agreement.

Tusk emphasized the urgency of resolving territorial issues, noting that Ukraine, under President Zelenskiy, may need a public referendum to finalize territorial concessions. Crucial follow-up meetings are scheduled for early January in Ukraine and France, involving national security advisers and heads of state from the coalition supporting Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)