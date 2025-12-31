Europe's Evolving Stance: Navigating Challenges, Asserting Power

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Europe to more vigorously assert its interests in the face of escalating challenges posed by Russian aggression, global protectionism, and shifting ties with the United States. In his annual address, Merz highlighted the importance of European unity to ensure peace and prosperity by 2026.

Since assuming office in May, Merz has been at the forefront of efforts to support Ukraine and bolster Europe's defense capabilities. Berlin's increased defense spending since 2023 underscores its readiness to shoulder greater responsibility. Merz decried the ongoing war near Europe's borders as a major threat to the continent's freedom and security.

He called attention to the difficulties stemming from global trade tensions and protectionism, noting Germany's efforts to reduce reliance on China amid these pressures. Underlining the need for a stronger European stance, Merz encouraged a shift from dependency on allies to defending and asserting European interests autonomously.

