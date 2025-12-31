Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami Eyes Political Resurgence in Unity Government Bid

A once-banned Bangladeshi Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, is preparing for a strong electoral return in February polls and is open to joining a unity government, as its leader revealed to Reuters.

Recent opinion polls indicate Jamaat-e-Islami may secure a close second place to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). This marks the party's political comeback since being sidelined nearly 17 years ago, and it previously governed with the BNP from 2001 to 2006. Shafiqur Rahman, Jamaat's chief, expressed his desire for national stability and collaboration with other parties in Dhaka.

Jamaat pushes for Islamic governance under sharia law but is broadening its appeal, prioritizing anti-corruption in any coalition. Rahman addressed the party's ties with India and Pakistan and underscored balanced international relations. The party is strategizing to adjust to the potential new political landscape following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

