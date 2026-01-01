Education Drive Urged to Bridge North East Indian Awareness Gap

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the nation to become more educated about North East India after the tragic killing of Tripura student, Angel Chakma, in Dehradun. The incident has sparked calls for harsh punishments to discourage similar occurrences in the future.

Speaking with the media, Sarma stressed the importance of a strong judicial response, stating that severe consequences for the perpetrators would serve as a powerful deterrent across the nation. Additionally, he pressed for greater communication and understanding between North East India and other regions to prevent such tragedies.

Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, suffered a fatal attack by a group of intoxicated individuals, leading to racial abuse and eventually his death. The event has triggered protests across North Eastern states and Delhi, highlighting the urgent need for cultural awareness and sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)