Kerala's Secular Fabric at Risk: Vijayan Accuses Congress of Secret Deals

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday accused the Congress party of engaging in secretive alliances with communal forces, overtly challenging the party's commitment to secularism. He asserted that for a few seats and votes, the Congress conspires to weaken Kerala's secular and harmonious society.

At a press conference, Vijayan recounted historical instances where the Congress allegedly collaborated with the BJP to secure political gains in national and local constituencies. He cited past understandings in Vadakara and Beypore, where indirect support enabled candidates aligned with BJP interests.

Highlighting recent electoral outcomes in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan claimed these secretive collaborations were evident in the BJP's successes. Warning against such practices, he emphasized the threat posed to Kerala's unique cultural identity, urging citizens to resist any compromise of secular principles for political advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)