Political Clash Over Irrigation: Reddy vs. Chandrasekhar Rao

In a heated confrontation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of manipulating irrigation project details for political and financial gain. Reddy alleges inflated project costs and false information spreading by KCR to protect his party amidst criticisms of governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy targeted former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, accusing him of fabricating facts about irrigation projects to safeguard his political party's interests.

Reddy highlighted a significant cost increase in the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, which rose to Rs 80,000 crore from just over Rs 30,000 crore, asserting that it disproportionately benefited contractors.

Reddy further criticized KCR for lacking a Detailed Project Report before initiating the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and countered KCR's claims about his government's pressure tactics on the union government. The exchange underscores political tensions over water management and financial transparency within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

