Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman and Nicobar: Security Enhanced

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will commence a three-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials report.

During his stay, Shah will head the parliamentary consultative committee's meeting on national issues and partake in a Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita event. Security measures have intensified, banning drones near key locations.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will also visit the islands, overseeing military engagements. Meanwhile, the district administration is taking precautionary steps amid these high-profile visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)