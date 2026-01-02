Left Menu

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Shiv Sena leader Rajendra Sapte staged a protest in Thane after being denied a ticket for the civic polls due to a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP. A loyalist to Anand Dighe, Sapte criticized the BJP's tactics. The election process has begun with the polls set for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Rajendra Sapte, former deputy mayor and a stalwart of the Shiv Sena, took to the streets of Thane to voice his discontent after being denied a ticket for the upcoming civic elections. The protest underscores the growing tensions within political alliances.

Sapte was hoping to contest from ward number 25, Kalwa, but to his disappointment, the seat was allocated to the BJP as part of an alliance deal. This decision has stirred unrest among Shiv Sena loyalists, with Sapte leading a protest march to the memorial of his mentor and revered leader, Anand Dighe.

The election preparation is in full swing with the nomination process closing on December 30, and crucial dates approaching rapidly. Elections for Thane, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, are slated for January 15, with results to be announced the following day.

