BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

In a significant political development ahead of the Maharashtra local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced unopposed victories for several of its candidates. Specifically, BJP's Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap emerged victorious from Ward Number-35 of the Pune Municipal Corporation without opposition.

Similarly, in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation of Thane, 15 BJP candidates were elected unopposed. These include notable individuals such as Ranjana Penkar and Asavari Navre, reinforcing BJP's stronghold in these regions ahead of the polls.

However, not all was smooth sailing for the party. Recent controversies forced the withdrawal of a BJP candidate, Pooja More, from Ward No. 2 amidst allegations and social media uproar about past statements. This internal dispute revealed tensions within the party as election preparations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)