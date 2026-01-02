Left Menu

BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

Ahead of Maharashtra local elections, BJP candidates secured unopposed victories in Pune and Kalyan-Dombivli. Candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap won unopposed from Pune. In Kalyan-Dombivli, 15 BJP members were elected without opposition. Meanwhile, internal party rifts led to the withdrawal of a BJP candidate amid social media backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:34 IST
BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap. (Photo/BJPMediaCell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development ahead of the Maharashtra local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced unopposed victories for several of its candidates. Specifically, BJP's Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap emerged victorious from Ward Number-35 of the Pune Municipal Corporation without opposition.

Similarly, in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation of Thane, 15 BJP candidates were elected unopposed. These include notable individuals such as Ranjana Penkar and Asavari Navre, reinforcing BJP's stronghold in these regions ahead of the polls.

However, not all was smooth sailing for the party. Recent controversies forced the withdrawal of a BJP candidate, Pooja More, from Ward No. 2 amidst allegations and social media uproar about past statements. This internal dispute revealed tensions within the party as election preparations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
2
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
3
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
4
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026