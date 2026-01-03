Left Menu

Venezuela Accuses US of Attacks Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela has accused the U.S. of launching attacks on civilian and military sites following explosions in Caracas. The Maduro government urged citizens to mobilize against what it termed an 'imperialist attack.' The situation adds tension to U.S.-Venezuela relations amid ongoing disputes over drug trafficking and oil reserves.

Updated: 03-01-2026 13:34 IST
Venezuela Accuses US of Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's government has accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations, particularly after explosions were heard in Caracas early Saturday morning. The accusation marks a fiery chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Smoke was seen rising from a military base, and there were reports of low-flying aircraft, heightening fears among citizens. Some witnesses described feeling air pressure from the blasts. In response, Venezuela's government called for national mobilization against the perceived 'imperialist' actions.

This incident intensifies already strained relations, especially since U.S. efforts to disrupt drug trafficking routes have recently been marked by military interventions. Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro has accused the U.S. of attempting a regime change to access Venezuela's oil reserves, further fueling the geopolitical fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

