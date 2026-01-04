Left Menu

North Korea's Missile Test Sparks Global Tension Ahead of Political Talks

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles towards its east coast, escalating tensions ahead of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's trip to China. The launches, which violate UN resolutions, highlight North Korea's ongoing military ambitions amid diplomatic shifts and potential talks with the US.

Updated: 04-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:27 IST
North Korea escalated tensions on Sunday by launching multiple ballistic missiles towards its eastern waters, just hours before South Korean President Lee Jae Myung headed to China for discussions expected to involve Pyongyang's nuclear pursuits.

The missile tests, confirmed by both South Korean and Japanese officials, have sparked international concern, especially as they contravene existing UN Security Council resolutions. The South Korean Defense Ministry criticized the actions, urging North Korea to halt its provocations and engage in peace talks aimed at stabilizing the Korean Peninsula.

This assertive weapons demonstration comes at a critical time as North Korea prepares for its ruling party congress amidst a backdrop of shifting international alliances and potential resumed negotiations with the United States.

