Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Control Amid Venezuelan Chaos
A top Venezuelan official declared unity behind President Maduro, despite his arrest by the U.S. sparking uncertainty. Accusations of a coup and international intrigue unfold as U.S. President Trump orders Maduro's capture. Venezuela's government faces tumultuous times, while Maduro supporters rally, and questions of legality arise.
A major upheaval unfolded in Venezuela as authorities reaffirmed their support for President Nicolas Maduro following his capture by the United States on charges of drug trafficking. Confusion gripped the oil-rich nation amid accusations of political kidnapping and American interventionism, echoing past controversies in Latin America.
Images of Maduro in detention shocked citizens while the U.S. claimed readiness to control Venezuela's oil riches. Delcy Rodriguez has taken over interim leadership but maintains that Maduro is still president. Trump maintains Rodriguez could face repercussions if she fails to comply with U.S. interests.
Meanwhile, in Caracas, government protests took place with participants asserting Venezuelan sovereignty and opposing neocolonialism. Debate continues surrounding international law and the aftermath of Maduro's detention as countries like Russia and China voice criticism of U.S. actions.
