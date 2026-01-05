Left Menu

Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Control Amid Venezuelan Chaos

A top Venezuelan official declared unity behind President Maduro, despite his arrest by the U.S. sparking uncertainty. Accusations of a coup and international intrigue unfold as U.S. President Trump orders Maduro's capture. Venezuela's government faces tumultuous times, while Maduro supporters rally, and questions of legality arise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 02:50 IST
Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Control Amid Venezuelan Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major upheaval unfolded in Venezuela as authorities reaffirmed their support for President Nicolas Maduro following his capture by the United States on charges of drug trafficking. Confusion gripped the oil-rich nation amid accusations of political kidnapping and American interventionism, echoing past controversies in Latin America.

Images of Maduro in detention shocked citizens while the U.S. claimed readiness to control Venezuela's oil riches. Delcy Rodriguez has taken over interim leadership but maintains that Maduro is still president. Trump maintains Rodriguez could face repercussions if she fails to comply with U.S. interests.

Meanwhile, in Caracas, government protests took place with participants asserting Venezuelan sovereignty and opposing neocolonialism. Debate continues surrounding international law and the aftermath of Maduro's detention as countries like Russia and China voice criticism of U.S. actions.

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Control Amid Venezuelan Chaos

Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Control Amid Venezuelan Chaos

 Global
2
Market Tragedy: Gunmen Unleash Chaos in Niger State

Market Tragedy: Gunmen Unleash Chaos in Niger State

 Global
3
California Braces for More Storms as Floods Wreak Havoc

California Braces for More Storms as Floods Wreak Havoc

 Global
4
Denmark and Greenland Challenge Trump's Greenland Acquisition Aspirations

Denmark and Greenland Challenge Trump's Greenland Acquisition Aspirations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026