Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Mamata Banerjee Over Electoral Roll Dispute

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He asserts that the exercise exposes electoral malpractices and panics Banerjee. The controversy underscores tensions between state leadership and the central election authority amid claims of procedural discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:20 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), has issued a challenge to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding her criticisms of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Adhikari refuted Banerjee's allegations concerning the electoral roll revision process in the state.

Adhikari took to social media platform X, declaring that Banerjee's concerns over the SIR were baseless. He accused her of fabricating issues to halt the exercise, which he claims sheds light on the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) electoral misconduct, including the use of fake voters and protection of illegal infiltrators. Adhikari argued that the SIR threatens Banerjee's political future.

This dispute highlights ongoing tension between the state government and the Election Commission of India as the ECI undertakes efforts to update voter rolls for electoral transparency. Banerjee previously criticized the ECI for alleged misuse of IT systems, arbitrary deletions of voter names, and lack of procedural clarity, raising accountability concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

