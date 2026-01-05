Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Mamata Banerjee Over Electoral Roll Dispute

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), has issued a challenge to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding her criticisms of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Adhikari refuted Banerjee's allegations concerning the electoral roll revision process in the state.

Adhikari took to social media platform X, declaring that Banerjee's concerns over the SIR were baseless. He accused her of fabricating issues to halt the exercise, which he claims sheds light on the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) electoral misconduct, including the use of fake voters and protection of illegal infiltrators. Adhikari argued that the SIR threatens Banerjee's political future.

This dispute highlights ongoing tension between the state government and the Election Commission of India as the ECI undertakes efforts to update voter rolls for electoral transparency. Banerjee previously criticized the ECI for alleged misuse of IT systems, arbitrary deletions of voter names, and lack of procedural clarity, raising accountability concerns.

