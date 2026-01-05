Congress Criticizes Government Over Trump's Tariff Remarks

The Congress launched a sharp critique against the Indian government after US President Trump indicated that tariffs on Indian imports could be increased 'very quickly.' This development follows Trump's dissatisfaction with India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed on social media that previous efforts to strengthen US-India relations through events like Namaste Trump and Howdy Modi, alongside Modi's interactions with Trump, have not been fruitful.

Trump's comments were made during a conversation on Air Force One. Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsey Graham added that the tariffs are part of efforts to curb the Russia-Ukraine conflict by targeting Russian economic interests, leading to these heightened trade tensions with India.

