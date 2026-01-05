Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Showdown: AAP MLAs Suspended Amidst Pollution Protest

Four Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were suspended for disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's address in the Delhi Assembly. Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jarnail Singh faced penalties as their protest over air pollution levels led to the suspension motion, which was passed in the House.

The Delhi Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events as four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were suspended for three days. The suspension came in response to their protest during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address, which sparked controversy over the city's air pollution.

Uniquely, the session opened with Saxena's speech, briefly interrupted by AAP's demonstration concerning rising pollution. The disruption prompted Speaker Vijender Gupta to eject several opposition members, marking a tumultuous start to the winter session.

In the aftermath, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh proposed suspending the involved MLAs—Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jarnail Singh. The House approved the motion, reflecting tensions between state governance and air quality advocacy. Discussions also led to adjusting Assembly timings to start at 11 AM henceforth.

