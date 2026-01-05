Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Khalid, Imam Amid Political Controversy

The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in the 2020 Delhi riots case. The decision, which has sparked political debate, differentiates their roles from five others granted bail. Khalid and Imam's continued incarceration highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:31 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case while granting it to five others, citing a 'hierarchy of participation'. This decision places Khalid and Imam on a 'qualitatively different footing', according to Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

Both activists have been in custody since 2020 for their alleged roles in the planning and direction of the riots. The court noted that the prosecution's material showed a prima facie case against them. Meanwhile, activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad were granted bail, although their release timeline remains uncertain.

The February 2020 riots erupted amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, resulting in 53 deaths. Khalid and Imam's case highlights the blend of legal and political challenges faced by those involved in the protests. The ruling has intensified political discourse, with contrasting views from parties and individuals.

