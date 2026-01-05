Siddaramaiah's Historic Tenure: A Politician's Journey

In a landmark moment for Karnataka politics, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on the brink of completing a record tenure. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar lauded Siddaramaiah, emphasizing it as a proud moment for the Congress leader, promising his continued presence in the annals of history.

The political landscape in Karnataka saw tensions as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar vied for the top position. Speculation of a power-sharing agreement arose, with both leaders sharing the position on a rotational basis. Amidst this, the Congress leadership intervened to unify their efforts through strategic diplomacy.

In light of recent violence in Ballari that led to a fatal confrontation between Congress and BJP supporters, Shivakumar stressed the need for peace, highlighting that the region has endured enough turbulence in the past, urging for a more peaceful future.

