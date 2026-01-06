Erosion of Democracy: Allegations of Intimidation in Andhra Pradesh Elections

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party, has accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of systematically undermining democratic processes in Andhra Pradesh, particularly during local body elections. He claims that incidents of intimidation and violence mark these elections, pointing to recent events in Nellore and Ananthapur districts.

In a statement on X, Reddy detailed how YSRCP candidates were allegedly obstructed, attacked, and prevented from casting their votes in the Vinjamuru and Bommanahal Mandal Parishad President bypolls. He described these actions, allegedly endorsed by N Chandrababu Naidu's government, as a violation of democratic norms.

Reddy condemned the alleged police inaction and misuse of power, noting that similar challenges were faced by YSRCP representatives in Rayadurgam's Bommanahal mandal. He urged for the cancellation of the bypolls and demanded re-elections conducted in a fair manner, while highlighting the absence of a response from the ruling TDP.