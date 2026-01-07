BJP Criticizes Nehru's Somnath Temple Approach
The BJP has criticized India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, accusing him of neglecting the Somnath temple's restoration after independence. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed Nehru prioritized appeasement of Pakistan over defending India's heritage, even glorifying Mughal invaders like Mahmud of Ghazni and Alauddin Khilji in the process.
On Wednesday, the BJP launched a new assault on the Congress, alleging that Mahmud of Ghazni and Alauddin Khilji once plundered the Somnath temple, but in independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister, was its most significant detractor.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took to X, claiming Nehru opposed the temple's post-independence rebuilding due to his appeasement politics, even defending Mughal invaders instead of supporting India's cultural legacy.
Trivedi highlighted a 1951 letter Nehru wrote to Pakistan's Liaquat Ali Khan, which downplayed the temple's importance, alleging Nehru prioritized external appeasement over internal confidence, questioning Nehru's true intentions behind such diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
