BJP Criticizes Nehru's Somnath Temple Approach

On Wednesday, the BJP launched a new assault on the Congress, alleging that Mahmud of Ghazni and Alauddin Khilji once plundered the Somnath temple, but in independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister, was its most significant detractor.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took to X, claiming Nehru opposed the temple's post-independence rebuilding due to his appeasement politics, even defending Mughal invaders instead of supporting India's cultural legacy.

Trivedi highlighted a 1951 letter Nehru wrote to Pakistan's Liaquat Ali Khan, which downplayed the temple's importance, alleging Nehru prioritized external appeasement over internal confidence, questioning Nehru's true intentions behind such diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)