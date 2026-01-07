China Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe into Japanese Imports Amid Rising Tensions
China's commerce ministry has announced an anti-dumping investigation into dichlorosilane imports from Japan. The probe follows a ban on dual-use exports to Japan amid strained relations, attributed to increasing imports and falling prices. The investigation targets imports from companies including Shin-Etsu and Mitsubishi Chemical.
China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into imports of dichlorosilane from Japan. The decision, posted on the ministry's website, comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two Asian powerhouses.
Dichlorosilane, a crucial chemical in the semiconductor industry, has seen a significant increase in shipments from Japan from 2022 to 2024, while prices have dropped 31%. This has prompted Chinese producers to claim damage to local production, leading to the probe.
The investigation names three Japanese companies, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Air Liquide Japan G.K., and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, as key exporters. Scheduled to conclude by January 7, 2027, with a potential six-month extension, the inquiry aligns with growing tensions following Japan's stance on Taiwan.
