China Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe into Japanese Imports Amid Rising Tensions

China's commerce ministry has announced an anti-dumping investigation into dichlorosilane imports from Japan. The probe follows a ban on dual-use exports to Japan amid strained relations, attributed to increasing imports and falling prices. The investigation targets imports from companies including Shin-Etsu and Mitsubishi Chemical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:12 IST
China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into imports of dichlorosilane from Japan. The decision, posted on the ministry's website, comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two Asian powerhouses.

Dichlorosilane, a crucial chemical in the semiconductor industry, has seen a significant increase in shipments from Japan from 2022 to 2024, while prices have dropped 31%. This has prompted Chinese producers to claim damage to local production, leading to the probe.

The investigation names three Japanese companies, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Air Liquide Japan G.K., and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, as key exporters. Scheduled to conclude by January 7, 2027, with a potential six-month extension, the inquiry aligns with growing tensions following Japan's stance on Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

