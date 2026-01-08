Germany's Merz: We must raise the price of the war in Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:12 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that Europe must raise the price of the war in Ukraine to force Russia into accepting a ceasefire.
"A ceasefire is still not on the agenda, quite obviously because Russia does not want it," Merz said after talks at the party conference of his conservatives' Bavarian sister party, the CSU.
"We will therefore have to continue to raise the price of this war - Russia must realise that there is no point in continuing it," he said. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)
