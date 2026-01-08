Germany's Merz: We must raise the price of the war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ‌said on Thursday that Europe must raise ⁠the price of the war in Ukraine to force Russia ​into accepting a ceasefire.

"A ‍ceasefire is still not on the agenda, quite obviously because Russia ⁠does ‌not ⁠want it," Merz said after talks ‍at the party conference of ​his conservatives' Bavarian sister party, the ⁠CSU.

"We will therefore have to ⁠continue to raise the price of this war - Russia ⁠must realise that there is ⁠no ‌point in continuing it," he said. (Writing by Friederike Heine, ⁠Editing by Miranda ‍Murray)

