Siddaramaiah Makes History as Karnataka's Longest Serving Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah has become the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, surpassing Devaraj Urs' record. His tenure has been marked by political challenges and achievements such as the Anna Bhagya scheme. Despite rumors of a leadership change, he remains confident about completing his term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Siddaramaiah has etched his name in history as Karnataka's longest serving Chief Minister, surpassing the previous record held by Devaraj Urs. On Wednesday, he attributed his lengthy political career to the blessings of the people and expressed satisfaction with his administration.

Despite claims from the BJP that he has accomplished little and drained the state's coffers, Siddaramaiah defended his record, citing initiatives such as the Anna Bhagya scheme and the SCP/TSP act. The 77-year-old leader stated he would continue in politics as long as he had public support.

The milestone comes amid internal power dynamics within the Congress party, particularly related to a power-sharing pact with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. While Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in serving the full term, final decisions rest with the Congress high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

