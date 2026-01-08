J-K: Two Indian Army porters skid off into stream, rescue operation launched
A rescue operation was launched near a forward post in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after two Army porters skidded into a stream on Thursday, officials said.
Two porters of the Army's 18 Rashtriya Rifles -- Layakat Ahmad Deedard and Ishfaq Ahmad Khatana -- both residents of the Chandoosa area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, were on their way to Anita Post in Upper Gulmarg when they skid off the road and fell into a stream, they said.
They said the post is a winter cut-off post due to heavy snow.
A rescue operation has been launched and is currently underway, the officials added.
