Indian Navy's Long Range Deployment Strengthens Ties with Southeast Asia

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron deploys three naval ships and an ICG vessel to Southeast Asia as part of a long-range training mission. This initiative enhances India's maritime engagement and fosters cultural and professional exchanges, furthering regional security cooperation under the Act East Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:28 IST
In a significant move to bolster regional maritime collaboration, the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron set sail as part of a long-range training deployment to Southeast Asia. The initiative underscores India's commitment to sustained engagement and capacity building in the region.

The deployment, involving naval ships INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and the ICG vessel Sarathi, is part of the 110th Integrated Officers' Training Course. It includes six international trainees, reflecting India's dedication to professional training and regional partnerships. Port calls are planned in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

This mission aims to provide officer trainees with comprehensive operational exposure while emphasizing maritime diplomacy and security. The deployment aligns with India's Act East Policy, featuring professional interactions, joint exercises, and exchanges designed to boost interoperability and mutual trust among regional navies and agencies.

