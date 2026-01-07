Left Menu

Voter List Controversy: BJP's Push for Accuracy Amid Allegations

The ongoing controversy in Assam revolves around alleged irregularities in the draft voter lists. BJP prioritizes correcting the list by excluding illegal immigrants, particularly 'Bangladeshis' and 'illegal Miyas.' Opponents accuse BJP of unfair deletions. The debate underscores the tensions in Assam's electoral processes and highlights the communal and political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhemaji | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of ongoing allegations about irregularities in Assam's draft voter rolls following the Special Revision (SR), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed that creating an accurate voter list aligns with the BJP's agenda. This effort focuses on removing the names of 'Bangladeshis' and 'illegal Miyas' from the rolls.

A political row intensified as Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi alleged that BJP's state leadership ordered the removal of 10,000 legitimate anti-BJP voters, a claim the ruling party has denied. Both parties exchange blows, accusing each other of undermining democratic processes.

Furthermore, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Congress leaders have criticized BJP's stance, demanding scrutiny of the draft electoral rolls to eliminate any unauthorized entries. The controversy reflects ongoing ethnic and political tensions in Assam as the state grapples with demands for a fair voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

