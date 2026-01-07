Left Menu

Controversial Polish Politician's Videos Sparking Outrage Removed by TikTok

TikTok has removed six videos by Grzegorz Braun, a Polish far-right politician, due to hate speech violations. Braun, known for his provocative actions, is gaining influence in Polish politics despite opposition. His actions, targeting Jews and other minorities, have prompted the 'Never Again' Association to report more videos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a decisive move, TikTok has removed six videos posted by the Polish far-right politician Grzegorz Braun, citing violations of its hate speech rules. The videos, highlighted by the 'Never Again' Association, included offensive content about Hanukkah candles, sparking public outrage.

Once considered a fringe extremist, Braun has emerged as an influential figure in Polish right-wing politics, with his party, the Confederation of the Polish Crown, polling in double digits. However, his antisemitic actions, including public tirades and offensive social media posts, have led to controversy and potential political isolation.

Despite the uproar, Braun continues to pursue his agenda, targeting minorities and opposing the influence of Jews and Ukrainians in Poland. Meanwhile, Polish prosecutors have charged him with multiple offences, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding his controversial political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

