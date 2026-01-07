Left Menu

Punjab's Yudh Nashian Virudh: Uniting Villages in the Fight Against Drugs

The Punjab government launched phase two of 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', an anti-drug campaign involving over 1.5 lakh volunteers in village committees. This initiative aims to combat drug trade with community support and newly implemented tech solutions. Political leaders emphasize a united effort for a drug-free Punjab.

Updated: 07-01-2026 22:08 IST
  • India

The Punjab government has unveiled the second phase of its major anti-drug initiative, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', targeting widespread drug use through a multi-faceted strategy.

Arvind Kejriwal, at the campaign's launch near Jalandhar, announced the mobilization of over 1.5 lakh 'Pind De Pehredars'. These village defense committees—comprised of 10-20 trained volunteers per village—will work alongside police, employing technology to report on drug activities.

Kejriwal stressed rigorous oversight by the Chief Minister's Office and promised stringent action against officials found complicit in drug trade, continuing a crackdown that began in phase one with arrests and high conviction rates. He urged rehabilitation for drug addicts while highlighting the necessity of public involvement to ensure the campaign's success.

