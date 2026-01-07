Legacy of Dedication: Remembering Kabindra Purkayastha

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed condolences following the death of former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, aged 94. Purkayastha was known for his dedication to the progress of Assam and his tenure as Union minister of state for communications under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership in 1998-99.

The veteran BJP leader's passing marks the end of an era defined by integrity and commitment to public service, exemplified through his roles as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Murmu shared her heartfelt sympathies with Purkayastha's family and admirers, acknowledging his lasting impact on Assam's development.