Legacy of Dedication: Remembering Kabindra Purkayastha

Former Union minister and BJP stalwart Kabindra Purkayastha passed away at the age of 94. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences, highlighting his dedication to the progress of Assam and his contributions as Union minister of state for communications during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government in 1998-99.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The veteran BJP leader's passing marks the end of an era defined by integrity and commitment to public service, exemplified through his roles as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Murmu shared her heartfelt sympathies with Purkayastha's family and admirers, acknowledging his lasting impact on Assam's development.

