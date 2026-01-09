Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

‌Federal prosecutors have launched ⁠a new, early-stage inquiry ​into New ‍York Attorney General Letitia ⁠James' ‌financial ⁠transactions with her hairdresser, ‍CBS News ​reported on ⁠Thursday, citing ⁠two sources familiar with ⁠the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)