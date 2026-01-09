Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 01:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
Federal prosecutors have launched a new, early-stage inquiry into New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial transactions with her hairdresser, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€CBS News
- Letitia â James'
- â€Œfinancial