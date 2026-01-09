Left Menu

Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, CBS News reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 01:37 IST
‌Federal prosecutors have launched ⁠a new, early-stage inquiry ​into New ‍York Attorney General Letitia ⁠James' ‌financial ⁠transactions with her hairdresser, ‍CBS News ​reported on ⁠Thursday, citing ⁠two sources familiar with ⁠the matter.

