US-Venezuela Relations: A Controversial Oil Strategy

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 - The United States has initiated a three-pronged strategy in Venezuela aimed at stabilizing the nation. This follows U.S. forces seizing leader Nicolas Maduro, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced. The plan ensures U.S. oil companies access during recovery and facilitates a political transition.

President Trump signaled potential further military operations if Maduro's inner circle defies his demands, largely concerning Venezuelan oil acquisition. The U.S. aims to process and sell 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude. Rubio affirmed U.S. leverage over Venezuela's interim leaders, emphasizing the ultimate role of the Venezuelan people in transforming their country.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the plan as tantamount to oil theft, questioning the lack of transparency and public discourse. Rubio maintained that the operational details were sensitive. The strategy seeks to avert chaos, promote reconciliation, and lay groundwork for fair business access, despite Democratic dissent highlighting its contentious nature.

