Left Menu

US-Venezuela Relations: A Controversial Oil Strategy

The United States, under President Trump, has initiated a three-step plan in Venezuela, starting with stabilizing the country after the seizure of Nicolas Maduro. The plan intends to ensure U.S. access to Venezuelan oil, prompting backlash from Democrats who equate this to stealing oil 'at gunpoint.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:07 IST
US-Venezuela Relations: A Controversial Oil Strategy
Trump

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 - The United States has initiated a three-pronged strategy in Venezuela aimed at stabilizing the nation. This follows U.S. forces seizing leader Nicolas Maduro, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced. The plan ensures U.S. oil companies access during recovery and facilitates a political transition.

President Trump signaled potential further military operations if Maduro's inner circle defies his demands, largely concerning Venezuelan oil acquisition. The U.S. aims to process and sell 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude. Rubio affirmed U.S. leverage over Venezuela's interim leaders, emphasizing the ultimate role of the Venezuelan people in transforming their country.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the plan as tantamount to oil theft, questioning the lack of transparency and public discourse. Rubio maintained that the operational details were sensitive. The strategy seeks to avert chaos, promote reconciliation, and lay groundwork for fair business access, despite Democratic dissent highlighting its contentious nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026