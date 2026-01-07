Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over EC's Notice to Amartya Sen

Opposition leaders criticized the Election Commission after it sent a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen for a hearing regarding discrepancies in his voter registration. Accusations of bureaucratic absurdity and intellectual disregard were leveled at the commission, highlighting concerns over disenfranchisement through flawed processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:22 IST
Controversy Ignites Over EC's Notice to Amartya Sen
notice
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India is facing backlash after issuing a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over alleged inconsistencies in his voter registration. Opposition leaders, including CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, have condemned the move as an example of 'absurd bureaucratism' by the central poll panel.

The commission's decision to summon Sen for a hearing has been met with criticism from political figures who argue that the process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is flawed and disenfranchises many citizens. Baby emphasized that India should celebrate having someone like Sen as a voter, while lamenting the commission's actions.

RJD MP Manoj Jha labeled the notice an 'intellectual suicide,' asserting that the focus on bureaucratic formalities over contributions to intellectual thought highlights a backward step in governance. The commission's insistence on a hearing at Sen's residence has raised questions about the respect for ideas and intellectual figures in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026