Controversy Ignites Over EC's Notice to Amartya Sen

The Election Commission of India is facing backlash after issuing a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over alleged inconsistencies in his voter registration. Opposition leaders, including CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, have condemned the move as an example of 'absurd bureaucratism' by the central poll panel.

The commission's decision to summon Sen for a hearing has been met with criticism from political figures who argue that the process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is flawed and disenfranchises many citizens. Baby emphasized that India should celebrate having someone like Sen as a voter, while lamenting the commission's actions.

RJD MP Manoj Jha labeled the notice an 'intellectual suicide,' asserting that the focus on bureaucratic formalities over contributions to intellectual thought highlights a backward step in governance. The commission's insistence on a hearing at Sen's residence has raised questions about the respect for ideas and intellectual figures in the country.

