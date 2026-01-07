Left Menu

Trump's New Housing Policy: A Move to Ban Institutional Home Purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to ban large institutional investors from buying single-family homes to lower housing costs. He intends to codify this measure through Congress and will outline further housing affordability proposals at the Davos World Economic Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:30 IST
Trump's New Housing Policy: A Move to Ban Institutional Home Purchases
Donald Trump

In an effort to combat rising home prices, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that his administration is preparing to prohibit large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. This measure aims to make housing more affordable for individuals and families.

Trump communicated his intentions via a post on Truth Social, where he urged Congress to support this policy change. He emphasized the idea that 'People live in homes, not corporations,' highlighting the social aspect of housing accessibility.

The President will further elucidate this and other housing affordability strategies in an upcoming speech at the Davos World Economic Forum, seeking to rally legislative and public support for his proposals.

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026