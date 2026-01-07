Trump's New Housing Policy: A Move to Ban Institutional Home Purchases

In an effort to combat rising home prices, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that his administration is preparing to prohibit large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. This measure aims to make housing more affordable for individuals and families.

Trump communicated his intentions via a post on Truth Social, where he urged Congress to support this policy change. He emphasized the idea that 'People live in homes, not corporations,' highlighting the social aspect of housing accessibility.

The President will further elucidate this and other housing affordability strategies in an upcoming speech at the Davos World Economic Forum, seeking to rally legislative and public support for his proposals.