Venezuela's Sombre Farewell: A Nation in Mourning Amidst Tensions

A mass funeral was held by Venezuela's military in the capital as the nation began to lay to rest the soldiers killed during a U.S. operation to capture former President Nicolás Maduro.

With wooden caskets draped in the national flag, the procession made its way past rows of uniformed officers. Somber music emanated from a nearby church, complementing the ceremony conducted by a military orchestra, while grieving families and fellow soldiers followed the caskets' path toward their final resting place.

The operation, resulting in at least 24 Venezuelan security officers' deaths, has prompted international outcry and a vow for justice by the Venezuelan military, which insists on holding accountable those responsible for what they term a 'war crime.'

