Being Congressman, I've to work for party: Shivakumar on appointment as Assam election observer

They have asked me to look after Assam. I had been to Assam earlier, long ago, and now they want me there again. I will be going, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress President, told reporters here.Elections for 126 constituencies in Assam are likely to take place in March-April.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has been appointed as a senior observer for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, on Thursday said that, as a Congressman, he will work for the party.

Shivakumar, along with former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Jharkhand MLA Bandhu Tirkey, was appointed on Wednesday by the Congress as the party's senior observers for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

''Being a Congressman, I have to work for the party. I have seen the AICC press release. They have asked me to look after Assam. I had been to Assam earlier, long ago, and now they want me there again. I will be going,'' Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress President, told reporters here.

Elections for 126 constituencies in Assam are likely to take place in March-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

