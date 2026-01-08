Left Menu

"ADG in Kanpur is scrap mafia": Akhilesh Yadav on alleged minor rape case

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sachendi, Kanpur, for which a complaint was initially filed against unknown persons. As the investigation progressed, the Kanpur Police identified two suspects, apprehending one of them. Significantly, the name of a police sub-inspector has also surfaced in connection with the crime.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government and the Kanpur police over the alleged rape of a minor girl in the Sachendi area, accusing the ADG in Kanpur of being part of the "scrap mafia". Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The ADG in Kanpur is the scrap mafia. The scrap mafia who were in Noida have now been given authority in Kanpur. If police officers sit at the top like this. Earlier, there was an incident in Kanpur where people were forced to drink urine. The recent incident is tragic. Just yesterday, I met people from Sonbhadra... seven lives were lost. The people working in the mines were associated with the BJP. Even now, complaints have not been properly filed. The district officers are exerting pressure to prevent the FIR from being registered. You can imagine that this is what is happening in UP these days."

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sachendi, Kanpur, for which a complaint was initially filed against unknown persons. As the investigation progressed, the Kanpur Police identified two suspects, apprehending one of them. Significantly, the name of a police sub-inspector has also surfaced in connection with the crime. Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that raids are underway to arrest the absconding sub-inspector. "A case of rape was registered in Sachendi involving a minor girl. Based on the allegations, two individuals have been identified, and one accused has been apprehended. The name of a police sub-inspector has also surfaced. Four teams have been deployed to arrest him," Lal told ANI.

He added that strict action has already been initiated against officers found negligent. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station has been suspended for lapses in handling the case. According to Lal, once the absconding sub-inspector is arrested, proceedings will be initiated to dismiss him from service based on the evidence. The incident has also drawn reactions from other political leaders.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed shock over the alleged involvement of a policeman in the crime. "It is very unfortunate that a policeman was also involved. This incident is very unfortunate, sad," he said, voicing concern over accountability within the police force. The case has triggered widespread outrage, with opposition leaders questioning the credibility of law enforcement and demanding strict punishment for all those involved.

Authorities have stated that investigations are ongoing and further details will emerge as the probe progresses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

