Mamata Banerjee Takes a Stand: Accusations and Allegations in Coal Scam Controversy
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP and its leaders of benefiting from a coal scam during a protest. She claims evidence against BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, and faults the Election Commission for voter issues. Banerjee warns against BJP's control attempts in Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has leveled serious allegations against top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of benefiting from a coal scam. Addressing supporters at a rally, she warned she could release evidence publicly if needed.
The controversy follows ED searches at the I-PAC premises, with Banerjee alleging the raids were an attempt to ''steal'' TMC's internal strategy as elections loom. Describing her intervention at one raid site as acting in her party role, Banerjee insists it was all above board.
Escalating her accusations, Banerjee suggested central agencies serve as political tools for the BJP, accusing them of attempting to manipulate the electoral process in Bengal. She vowed TMC's next move would challenge the Election Commission against alleged voter harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC MPs stage protest outside Union Home Ministry office over ED raids against I-PAC
If someone tries to hit me politically, I get politically rejuvenated: Mamata Banerjee at protest rally against ED’s raids linked to I-PAC.
During raids at I-PAC yesterday, they tried to steal strategy details of my party; we condemn this: Mamata Banerjee at rally.
TMC MPs stage protest outside Home Ministry office over raids on I-PAC, detained
TMC moves Cal HC seeking restraint on 'misuse, dissemination' of documents seized by ED during I-PAC raids.