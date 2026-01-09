Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Takes a Stand: Accusations and Allegations in Coal Scam Controversy

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP and its leaders of benefiting from a coal scam during a protest. She claims evidence against BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, and faults the Election Commission for voter issues. Banerjee warns against BJP's control attempts in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has leveled serious allegations against top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of benefiting from a coal scam. Addressing supporters at a rally, she warned she could release evidence publicly if needed.

The controversy follows ED searches at the I-PAC premises, with Banerjee alleging the raids were an attempt to ''steal'' TMC's internal strategy as elections loom. Describing her intervention at one raid site as acting in her party role, Banerjee insists it was all above board.

Escalating her accusations, Banerjee suggested central agencies serve as political tools for the BJP, accusing them of attempting to manipulate the electoral process in Bengal. She vowed TMC's next move would challenge the Election Commission against alleged voter harassment.

