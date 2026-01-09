BJP Aims for a Clean Sweep in Assam's Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners in Assam are setting their sights on a clean sweep of the state's three Rajya Sabha seats, which become vacant in April. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the alliance will secure at least two of the three seats.

The seats in question are currently occupied by BJP members Bhubaneswar Kalita and Rameswar Teli, along with Independent MP Ajit Bhuyan. The BJP, together with its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), plans to field candidates for each of these positions.

During a press conference, Sarma noted that while victory in two seats is assured, the third is still uncertain. He added that the BJP had refrained from contesting Bhuyan's position previously, assuming his neutrality, but alleged misuse of Rajya Sabha funds has prompted a change in strategy. The party's current Assembly strength makes this an optimistic pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)