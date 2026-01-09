Left Menu

Ohio Security Scandal: Drug Charges Stun Gubernatorial Campaign

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign is reeling after Justin Salsburey, a former bodyguard, was charged with federal drug trafficking. Stemming from conspiracy to distribute narcotics through the mail, Salsburey and his wife face serious allegations. The campaign quickly removed him from duty upon learning of the charges.

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has found his campaign embroiled in controversy after the arrest of their former bodyguard, Justin Salsburey, on federal drug trafficking charges.

Salsburey, 43, alongside his wife Ruthann Rankin, has been accused of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute narcotics using the US mail system. Salsburey worked for a private security firm contracted by the Ramaswamy family for protective services. Upon learning of the charges, ARK Protection Group swiftly removed him from his duties, according to campaign spokesperson Connie Luck.

The complaints outline the delivery of 261 parcels, containing alleged counterfeit OxyContin and other pills, to the couple's residence in western Ohio over the past year. Salsburey is currently held in Franklin County Jail, but Rankin's custody status remains unclear. The campaign remains focused on safety and accountability, supporting thorough investigations into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

