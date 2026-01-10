Left Menu

Political Controversy: New Allegations in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Expelled BJP leader Suresh Rathore has been questioned by the SIT for over six hours regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Allegations against Rathore, amid a political storm sparked by Urmila Sanawar, point to a 'VIP' association. The political tussle intensifies as calls for a CBI probe grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled BJP leader Suresh Rathore was interrogated for over six hours by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) concerning the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The police disclosed this after Rathore, previously a BJP MLA from Jwalapur constituency in Haridwar, was granted protection from arrest by the Uttarakhand High Court.

Rathore addressed the media post-interrogation, stating he transparently shared all evidence, including phone recordings, and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. He claimed the allegations against him were baseless attempts to damage his reputation, although he answered hundreds of questions posed by the SIT.

The case gained new momentum following claims by actress Urmila Sanawar, who alleges to be Rathore's second wife. Sanawar released controversial audio-video clips indicating that Rathore mentioned a 'VIP' involved in Bhandari's murder, allegedly linked to BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam. In light of these claims and amidst mounting pressure from opposition parties, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has recommended a CBI inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

