Amit Shah Challenges Kerala CM: Unveiling Financial Truths in 'New India, New Kerala' Conclave

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confronts Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on alleged false claims against the central government, highlighting significant financial aid provided by the NDA. At the 'New India, New Kerala' conclave, Shah underscores the need for transparency and criticizes reliance on a remittance-based economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 'New India, New Kerala' conclave (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of wrongly indicting the central government for the state's financial challenges, emphasizing that the NDA administration allocated Rs 3.23 lakh crore over a decade to Kerala. Shah delivered this assertion at the 'New India, New Kerala' conclave organized by Kerala Kaumudi on Sunday.

During his address, Shah criticized Vijayan for allegedly fabricating a narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unfavorable to Kerala. He invited the Chief Minister to dispute his financial figures or acknowledge his government's shortcomings, suggesting that under Vijayan's governance, injustice was done to Kerala.

Moreover, Shah commented on the state's economic condition, arguing that dependence on remittances cannot alone propel Kerala's progress. He forecasted the NDA's victory in the next Kerala elections, citing rising vote shares in past elections as evidence. Later, CM Vijayan called for resistance and a Satyagraha against the central government's alleged financial restrictions on the state, aiming to counter what he referred to as financial strangulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

