Political Tensions Escalate: BJP and TMC Clash Over 'Green File' Controversy in West Bengal

The political climate in West Bengal heated up as BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya denounced an attack on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, linking it to the ongoing 'Green File' controversy.

Bhattacharya asserts that the West Bengal populace has largely rejected the TMC, criticizing them for undermining the constitutional order. He suggested that the attack on Adhikari, a key constitutional figure, was a diversionary tactic amid the embarrassment caused by the 'Green File' issue.

Meanwhile, the Green File, revealed during a speech by CM Mamata Banerjee, allegedly contains sensitive documents related to political strategies. As the Enforcement Directorate accuses Banerjee of hindering an investigation into the I-PAC coal scam, the TMC supporters view the agency's actions as political vendetta. The matter has escalated to the Supreme Court, with both sides seeking judicial intervention.

Separately, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged an attack by TMC supporters in a politically charged environment, demanding police action. Adhikari, staging a protest, described the incident as symbolic of the broader oppression faced by political dissenters in the state.

