NCP Breaks Away for Thane Elections Amid Seat Allocation Disputes

Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, announced on Sunday that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will compete independently in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. This strategic move comes amid frustrations over the allocation of expected seats within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

At a press briefing in Thane, Tatkare emphasized the NCP's intent to broaden its organizational presence, which fueled their decision. She remarked on the party's rigorous attempts to secure adequate seats from the alliance, which ultimately fell short.

The NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is part of the Mahayuti coalition including the BJP and Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. However, the desire for more substantial representation prompted the party to strike out on its own for these elections.

