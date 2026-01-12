Left Menu

India's Youth: Architects of a New Era

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlights the active role of India's youth in shaping the nation at the 'Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva' conclave. Under Prime Minister Modi, youth empowerment has shifted from rhetoric to policy, with initiatives like Skill India promoting job creation and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:28 IST
India's Youth: Architects of a New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, emphasized the significant role of India's youth in shaping the country's future during a speech at the 'Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva' conclave. The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan and organized by Hansraj College, marked National Youth Day.

Sonowal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for integrating youth empowerment into policy since 2014. According to Sonowal, the current government places youth aspirations, skills, and ideas at the forefront of national development.

Highlighting flagship initiatives such as Skill India and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Sonowal noted that these programs empower millions of young Indians not only to find jobs but also to create opportunities. He praised the confidence and innovation of India's youth as reflective of a transformative phase in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026