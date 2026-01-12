India's Youth: Architects of a New Era

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, emphasized the significant role of India's youth in shaping the country's future during a speech at the 'Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva' conclave. The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan and organized by Hansraj College, marked National Youth Day.

Sonowal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for integrating youth empowerment into policy since 2014. According to Sonowal, the current government places youth aspirations, skills, and ideas at the forefront of national development.

Highlighting flagship initiatives such as Skill India and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Sonowal noted that these programs empower millions of young Indians not only to find jobs but also to create opportunities. He praised the confidence and innovation of India's youth as reflective of a transformative phase in nation-building.

