Power Shift: Key Players Shaping Venezuela’s Future

In Venezuela, a powerful political and military elite has maintained control, even after the U.S. removal of Nicolas Maduro. Delcy Rodriguez, the interim president, leads with U.S. backing, while officials like Jorge Rodriguez and Diosdado Cabello play crucial roles. U.S. figures, such as Marco Rubio, strongly influence Venezuela's future direction.

Power Shift: Key Players Shaping Venezuela's Future
A longstanding power structure in Venezuela, dominated by political and military elites, persists despite U.S. efforts to oust former President Nicolas Maduro. Supported by a network of loyalists and security agencies, this system endures with Delcy Rodriguez at its helm as interim leader, under U.S. oversight.

Delcy Rodriguez, known for her economic acumen, is seen as a key partner by U.S. oil companies aiming to rehabilitate Venezuela's energy sector. Her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, holds significant sway in the National Assembly and maintains communication with both U.S. officials and political opponents, facilitating possible legislative reforms.

Meanwhile, Diosdado Cabello, a critical figure in internal security, is warned by the U.S. of potential arrest if non-cooperative, while Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino plays a pivotal role in stabilizing the military landscape during Venezuela's political transition. On the U.S. side, Marco Rubio and others actively shape policy towards Venezuela, emphasizing strategic interests.

