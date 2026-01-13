Power Shift: Key Players Shaping Venezuela’s Future

A longstanding power structure in Venezuela, dominated by political and military elites, persists despite U.S. efforts to oust former President Nicolas Maduro. Supported by a network of loyalists and security agencies, this system endures with Delcy Rodriguez at its helm as interim leader, under U.S. oversight.

Delcy Rodriguez, known for her economic acumen, is seen as a key partner by U.S. oil companies aiming to rehabilitate Venezuela's energy sector. Her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, holds significant sway in the National Assembly and maintains communication with both U.S. officials and political opponents, facilitating possible legislative reforms.

Meanwhile, Diosdado Cabello, a critical figure in internal security, is warned by the U.S. of potential arrest if non-cooperative, while Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino plays a pivotal role in stabilizing the military landscape during Venezuela's political transition. On the U.S. side, Marco Rubio and others actively shape policy towards Venezuela, emphasizing strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)