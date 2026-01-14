Left Menu

Aditya Sahu Takes Helm as Jharkhand BJP President

Aditya Sahu has been appointed as the new president of the BJP's Jharkhand unit, replacing Babulal Marandi. The announcement was made by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. Sahu had previously been appointed as the working president of the state's BJP unit on October 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:15 IST
Aditya Sahu Takes Helm as Jharkhand BJP President
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Sahu was appointed as the president of Jharkhand BJP, marking a significant leadership change within the party's state unit. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram made the official announcement.

Sahu's appointment comes as he steps in for former chief minister Babulal Marandi, who continues to serve as the leader of the opposition in the assembly. The change in leadership is a strategic move for the party.

In addition to Sahu's new role, names of the national council members from Jharkhand were also revealed, including notable leaders like former CMs Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

 India
2
Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

 India
3
Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

 India
4
Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Process

Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Proce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026