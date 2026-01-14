Aditya Sahu Takes Helm as Jharkhand BJP President

Aditya Sahu was appointed as the president of Jharkhand BJP, marking a significant leadership change within the party's state unit. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram made the official announcement.

Sahu's appointment comes as he steps in for former chief minister Babulal Marandi, who continues to serve as the leader of the opposition in the assembly. The change in leadership is a strategic move for the party.

In addition to Sahu's new role, names of the national council members from Jharkhand were also revealed, including notable leaders like former CMs Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)