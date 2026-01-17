Iran's Unrest: A Clash of Accusations and Counterclaims

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has labeled U.S. President Donald Trump a 'criminal' for his public support of protests in Iran. Khamenei, in a televised address, blamed the protesters for causing what he claims to be several thousand deaths since the demonstrations began on December 28.

Khamenei accused the U.S. of attempting to gain control over Iran's economic and political landscape, describing protesters as 'foot soldiers' of the United States. He alleged that they were responsible for vandalizing mosques and educational centers and stated that the riots were fueled by live ammunition imported from abroad.

Despite his earlier statements, Trump recently adopted a more conciliatory tone, praising Iran for cancelling the execution of over 800 individuals. This, coupled with a restoration of limited internet access across parts of Iran, signals a potential de-escalation in tensions despite lingering allegations of foreign interference.

