Left Menu

US Justice Department Probes Minnesota Officials Amid Immigration Controversies

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Minnesota Governor Walz and other officials over an alleged conspiracy to impede immigration agents. Amid rising tensions, Minneapolis residents are actively monitoring schools to protect against ICE arrests. The department is also involved in discussions on Epstein files and a lawsuit in Virginia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 05:27 IST
US Justice Department Probes Minnesota Officials Amid Immigration Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other state officials over alleged efforts to hinder immigration enforcement, according to sources. Subpoenas have reportedly been prepared as part of this probe.

In Minneapolis, community members, including an elderly retired lawyer, are actively watching over schools to prevent ICE arrests, after a recent fatal incident involving an immigration agent.

The Justice Department is also involved in several other legal matters, including opposing a special master for Epstein-related documents and a lawsuit against Virginia for failing to provide voter registration records.

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026