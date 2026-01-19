US Justice Department Probes Minnesota Officials Amid Immigration Controversies

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other state officials over alleged efforts to hinder immigration enforcement, according to sources. Subpoenas have reportedly been prepared as part of this probe.

In Minneapolis, community members, including an elderly retired lawyer, are actively watching over schools to prevent ICE arrests, after a recent fatal incident involving an immigration agent.

The Justice Department is also involved in several other legal matters, including opposing a special master for Epstein-related documents and a lawsuit against Virginia for failing to provide voter registration records.