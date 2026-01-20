Bangladesh's Gun Dilemma: Election Fears Amid Missing Firearms

As Bangladesh inches closer to its national elections, security experts are alarmed by the looming threat posed by unrecovered firearms. More than a year after the 2024 unrest that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government, 1,362 firearms and 250,000 rounds of ammunition are still unaccounted for, as reported by tbsnews.net.

Policing challenges persist, as major figures like former Police Inspector General Muhammad Nurul Huda and retired Major General ANM Muniruzzaman highlight vulnerabilities within law enforcement. Despite ongoing recovery efforts, the lost weaponry has escalated political violence, manifesting in multiple shootings across key regions like Dhaka, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar.

Expressing mounting anxiety is the BNP, whose members, including high-profile candidates, have voiced fears over their safety amidst the volatile climate. The interim government claims control over the situation, though public confidence remains tenuous as the election draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)