Bangladesh's Gun Dilemma: Election Fears Amid Missing Firearms

A significant portion of firearms and ammunition looted during the 2024 Bangladesh unrest remains unrecovered, raising security concerns as the national elections loom. The ongoing law and order instability presents a challenge, with a marked rise in politically motivated shootings and fears of increased violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:27 IST
Bangladesh's Gun Dilemma: Election Fears Amid Missing Firearms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Bangladesh inches closer to its national elections, security experts are alarmed by the looming threat posed by unrecovered firearms. More than a year after the 2024 unrest that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government, 1,362 firearms and 250,000 rounds of ammunition are still unaccounted for, as reported by tbsnews.net.

Policing challenges persist, as major figures like former Police Inspector General Muhammad Nurul Huda and retired Major General ANM Muniruzzaman highlight vulnerabilities within law enforcement. Despite ongoing recovery efforts, the lost weaponry has escalated political violence, manifesting in multiple shootings across key regions like Dhaka, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar.

Expressing mounting anxiety is the BNP, whose members, including high-profile candidates, have voiced fears over their safety amidst the volatile climate. The interim government claims control over the situation, though public confidence remains tenuous as the election draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

