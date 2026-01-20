Left Menu

Nepal Gears Up for General Elections: A Show of Democracy

With nearly 3,500 candidates, including 391 women, nominations were filed for Nepal's upcoming general elections, set for March 5. Elections will fill 165 seats in the House of Representatives under a direct voting system. Candidate registration was considered peaceful and encouraging by election officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nepal is set to witness a vibrant display of democracy as nearly 3,500 candidates, including 391 women, have registered for the upcoming general elections. The election will see the selection of representatives for 165 crucial seats on March 5, reaffirming democratic practices in the Himalayan nation.

Of the 275 seats in the House of Representatives, 165 are contested under a direct voting system, while the remaining 40 percent are allocated through a proportionate representation system. The Election Commission facilitated the registration process, which concluded peacefully.

The elections come after major political developments, including the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The interim government, led by Sushila Karki, moved swiftly to stabilize the political landscape, setting the stage for these significant elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

