Nepal Gears Up for General Elections: A Show of Democracy

Nepal is set to witness a vibrant display of democracy as nearly 3,500 candidates, including 391 women, have registered for the upcoming general elections. The election will see the selection of representatives for 165 crucial seats on March 5, reaffirming democratic practices in the Himalayan nation.

Of the 275 seats in the House of Representatives, 165 are contested under a direct voting system, while the remaining 40 percent are allocated through a proportionate representation system. The Election Commission facilitated the registration process, which concluded peacefully.

The elections come after major political developments, including the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The interim government, led by Sushila Karki, moved swiftly to stabilize the political landscape, setting the stage for these significant elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)